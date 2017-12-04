Snap-on Offers Holiday Edition Gift Guide



As the holidays quickly approach, turn to the 2017 Snap-on Holiday Gift Guide for hundreds of items to meet every tech’s needs. From screwdriver sets to cordless tools to plasma cutters, the perfect gift to fit any budget is all in one place. Check out these highlights:

Snap-on FADH8B 8″ Adjustable Wrench

The wrench’s adjustable jaws feature Flank Drive Plus – a wrenching system that “bites” into the fastener for more turning power with less risk of tool or fastener damage. The wrench also features full-finish, nickel-chrome plating to help protect against corrosion and make it easy to wipe clean.

Snap-on VLP104 4-Piece Valve Lapping Tool Set

Sized to fit most common applications, the VLP104 tool set’s durable nylon body prevents accidental cylinder abrasions. The 1/4″ hex power bit shank quickly attaches to the drill, and a suction cup holds the valve securely during valve lapping.

Snap-on SLL80A1/2” Drive Dual 80 Technology Extra Long Handle Ratchet

The SLL80A offers Dual 80 technology provides minimum swing arc, which delivers precise ratcheting action for use in tight areas. Dual pawls ensure optimum gear contact, distributing the load evenly to achieve maximum strength and durability. The seal provides permanent lubrication and keeps out dirt, dust and other contaminants for longer tool life.

Snap-on CTRS761A Reciprocating Saw Kit

The CTRS761A Reciprocating Saw Kit is small and lightweight, which makes it ideal for working in confined spaces. At 3,100 strokes per minute and a variable speed switch, this tool delivers big power. With an integrated soft-grip handle providing ultimate comfort and control, it also has a depth guide that can be adjusted without the use of tools.

Links:

Snap-on Tools