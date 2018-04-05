Snap-on Limited Edition SOLUS Edge Showcases Bold, New Look

Snap-on is offering a special edition SOLUS Edge full function scan tool (EESC320EURWC) in a bold, new look. Featuring a stylish white carbon fiber bezel, this eye-catching design is only available while supplies last.

“Sophisticated functionality, advanced graphing features and an intuitive user interface makes SOLUS Edge the ideal scan tool for experienced technicians who are in it for the long haul,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “Now with special white carbon fiber styling, technicians won’t have to look too far to find the hottest diagnostic platform in the repair shop. But, only a certain number of these units were produced so get one of these exclusive tools before they’re gone.”

SOLUS Edge offers enhanced coverage for over 49 makes, including domestic, Asian and European, without the cost and complexity of factory scan tools, said the company. It offers detailed trouble code definitions, live data, functional tests, relearns and adaptations with the ability to record all available live data parameters and graph any four on screen at once. An embedded SMX Operating System dedicated to diagnostic functions delivers fast and reliable operation.

SOLUS Edge is integrated with SureTrack, the comprehensive source of expert knowledge that merges diagnostic experience, repair timesaver and verified parts replacement records harvested from millions of successful repair order. It also comes with the exclusive Fast-Track Troubleshooter, which puts millions of experience-based troubleshooting tips and timesavers right at the technician’s fingertips.

To learn more about the special edition SOLUS Edge, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.