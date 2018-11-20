Snap-on Introduces Flex-Head Ratchet

The new 1/4-inch Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet from Snap-on Industrial is the fastest tool to manually tighten or loosen fasteners.

The 1/4-inch Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet (TSLF72) features a flexible head that provides better access in tight automotive applications.

The ratchet comes with Dual 80 Technology, making it the strongest, smoothest available tool on the market today. Dual 80 Technology gives the ratchet a 72-tooth gear that provides 5° of swing arc. This is important as the ratchet uses 25 percent less ratcheting arc to engage the next gear tooth.

The tool comes with a sealed head to contain lubricants and keep contaminants out and features a contoured handle for comfort and control.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.