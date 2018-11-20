News
ago

Snap-on Introduces Flex-Head Ratchet

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

ESAB Offers All-Process, Portable, Inverter-Based Welding System

Hot Shot's Secret Introduces 2-Step Oil System Treatment

OTC Tablet Capable Of Diagnosing 25,000+ Vehicle Systems

Snap-on Introduces Flex-Head Ratchet

Ford Partners With Walmart, Postmates To Test Autonomous Grocery Delivery

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Ford Power Stroke Guide

Snap-on Battery Service Tools Equip Technicians For Winter Car Care

2018 AASA Top Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers List Now Available Online

Federated ARCA Championship Diecast Featured In Facebook Contest

The new 1/4-inch Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet from Snap-on Industrial is the fastest tool to manually tighten or loosen fasteners.

The 1/4-inch Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet (TSLF72) features a flexible head that provides better access in tight automotive applications.

The ratchet comes with Dual 80 Technology, making it the strongest, smoothest available tool on the market today. Dual 80 Technology gives the ratchet a 72-tooth gear that provides 5° of swing arc. This is important as the ratchet uses 25 percent less ratcheting arc to engage the next gear tooth.

The tool comes with a sealed head to contain lubricants and keep contaminants out and features a contoured handle for comfort and control.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

Show Full Article