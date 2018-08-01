Snap-on Introduces Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite



The new Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite from Snap-on uses infrared technology to reveal heat caused by friction, electrical resistance, pressure changes and more to help professional technicians track down vehicle faults and find the fix faster, without having to hope or guess that the code was the right one after all.

“The Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite delivers detailed images composed of 4,800 distinct temperature zones, making extreme temperatures up to 840 degrees Fahrenheit visible with absolute precision anywhere under the hood or around the car,” said Helen Cox, senior marketing manager for Snap-on Diagnostics. “It comes loaded with a database full of automotive applications, guided tests and reference images to help technicians interpret results, putting a more accurate diagnosis and productivity in clear view, on every job.”

Key features of the Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite include:

Point at any area of the vehicle for detailed images of the object’s heat signature

Customized views on screen to assist in diagnosis and pinpointing location

Image blending, split-screen view, picture-in-picture view and record a 20-second video

Pull trigger to capture images; then use saved images to create convincing repair orders; save, store and print

Detects problems all around the vehicle: brakes, heated seats, misfires, HVAC, worn bearings, belts, emission controls and more

Reference images show normal and failed components so technicians know what to look for

When connected to Wi-Fi, every image captured with the Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite is automatically uploaded to the cloud via Snap-on’s new Wi-Fi sharing service, AltusDrive.com. Technicians can then access the images from their phone or computer whenever they need them, helping to make the next diagnosis and repair faster and more accurate, says the company.

Detailed product information is available at snapondtielite.com. Expert product support is available in English and Spanish by calling 800-424-7226, or contact a Snap-on franchisee or other sales representative.