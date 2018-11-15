Snap-on Introduces 7-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set



The Snap-on OXKRM707 seven-piece 12-point Metric 0° Offset Short Handle Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set includes seven ratcheting combination wrenches (sizes 8-14 mm) features Snap-on Dual 80 technology to minimize swing arc when working in restricted spaces.

The wrenches’ patented 80-tooth ratcheting mechanism delivers up to 25 percent more torque while providing up to 95 percent more cycle life. The 0° offset handles transfer more power in less lateral space.

Manufactured from same proprietary steel found in Snap-on sockets, the wrenches are precision-forged and heat-treated for optimum strength and durability. A nickel-chrome finish helps protect against corrosion and makes it easy to wipe the wrenches clean.

