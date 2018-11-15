News/Snap-on
ago

Snap-on Introduces 7-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Dayco Activac Tops The Podium At Automotive Innovation Awards

2018 AASA Top Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers List Now Available Online

Snap-on Introduces 7-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

JASPER Offers Expanded Chrysler 68RFE Transmission Product Line

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Ford Power Stroke Guide

Snap-on Battery Service Tools Equip Technicians For Winter Car Care

Mighty Completes Expansion Of The Mighty Product Center Warehouse

Federated ARCA Championship Diecast Featured In Facebook Contest


The Snap-on OXKRM707 seven-piece 12-point Metric 0° Offset Short Handle Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set includes seven ratcheting combination wrenches (sizes 8-14 mm) features Snap-on Dual 80 technology to minimize swing arc when working in restricted spaces.

The wrenches’ patented 80-tooth ratcheting mechanism delivers up to 25 percent more torque while providing up to 95 percent more cycle life. The 0° offset handles transfer more power in less lateral space.

Manufactured from same proprietary steel found in Snap-on sockets, the wrenches are precision-forged and heat-treated for optimum strength and durability. A nickel-chrome finish helps protect against corrosion and makes it easy to wipe the wrenches clean.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

Show Full Article