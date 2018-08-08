Snap-on Digital Borescope Reaches Hidden Spaces

Getting to the cause of mechanical problems often requires time-consuming disassembly — unless you have a digital borescope. Snap-on’s 36-inch scope (BK6500) reaches hidden spaces and records video or captures still images, while dual-imager lenses offer straight-ahead or 90-degree angle shots. The video scope features a LCD touchscreen for easy viewing and feature selection, a rechargeable lithium battery and internal memory storage space transferrable via SD card or USB.

