News/Snap-on
ago

Snap-on Digital Borescope Reaches Hidden Spaces

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

DENSO Renews Its Title Sponsorship Of The NHRA Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals For 3 Years

Electronic Specialties Introduces Universal Test Connector Kit

Snap-on Digital Borescope Reaches Hidden Spaces

Pronto Awards 8 Auto Service Center Scholarships

Drew Technologies Introduces Faster CarDAQ-Plus 3

CanDo Diagnostics Introduces Battery Tester, Reset Tool

Snap-on Introduces Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite

CPS Automotive Wireless Refrigerant Charging Scale Facilitates Precision Measurements

US Motor Works Releases New Cooling Products

JF Dumoulin Grabs Podium Finish In No. 04 Spectra Premium Car

Getting to the cause of mechanical problems often requires time-consuming disassembly — unless you have a digital borescope. Snap-on’s 36-inch scope (BK6500) reaches hidden spaces and records video or captures still images, while dual-imager lenses offer straight-ahead or 90-degree angle shots. The video scope features a LCD touchscreen for easy viewing and feature selection, a rechargeable lithium battery and internal memory storage space transferrable via SD card or USB.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

Show Full Article