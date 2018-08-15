Snap-on Brings ‘Music & Metal’ Theme For Franchisee Conference



A massive product expo, business updates and top-name entertainment came together in harmony to make the Snap-on Franchisee Conference (SFC) the largest Snap-on gathering in the company’s 98-year history. The annual event equips franchisees to advance their businesses while showcasing the latest hand and power tools, diagnostics, tool storage and productivity solutions. The company says the “Music & Metal” themed conference struck a chord with the more than 8,800 attendees, representing in excess of 3,200 routes.

“Snap-on franchisees are integral to the success of our company,” said Tom Kassouf, president of the Snap-on Tools Group. “We work diligently to ensure the SFC delivers on what franchisees need most to effectively and efficiently operate their businesses, while sharing with them the very latest innovations created and manufactured with their customers in mind. We were very encouraged by our franchisees’ response to the opportunities presented at our product expo this year.”

The largest Snap-on product expo ever, more than 150,000 square feet, offered display booths teamed with product managers, engineers and other associates sharing expert information about Snap-on products. Interactive demonstrations, a productivity and profit center, and a Snap-on Credit booth also were part of the expo, along with NHRA driver Cruz Pedregon, who signed autographs alongside the Snap-on Funny Car. A “Franchisee Knowledge Exchange,” business update and town hall meeting served as opportunities for participants to learn the latest in best practices and Snap-on news from fellow franchisees and company management, and provided a feedback channel directly to senior management.

Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band brought the Music City vibe to life for attendees during an exclusive Snap-on Saturday night performance. Nashville favorite Sixwire headlined the Friday night party. Also featured were prizes that included a Snap-on branded Chrome Classic Bubble Hockey game and gift certificates good for a choice of Can-Am, Sea-Doo or Ski-Doo high-powered prizes.