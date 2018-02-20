News
ago

Snap-on Adds MODIS Edge To Diagnostic Calculator

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Snap-on has added its MODIS Edge combination full-function scan tool and scope/graphing meter to its diagnostic calculator feature. This online tool helps automotive repair technicians and shop owners determine how much profit they could be making by using a Snap-on diagnostic platform. The diagnostic calculator is available for use in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

“With the addition of MODIS Edge to our diagnostic calculator, technicians and shop owners can easily see the value of investing in our latest integrated diagnostic system,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “The diagnostic calculator will give users a thorough breakdown on how profitable MODIS Edge could be for their shop, based on how it would be used. Fast and easy-to-use, the diagnostic calculator is another great resource to help our customers grow their business.”

For additional information, visit snapon.com/diagnostics.

