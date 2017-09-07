Snap-on Introduces Intelligent Diagnostics On New ZEUS Platform

The first tool to exclusively feature Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics software, the new ZEUS platform (EEMS342) provides all the functions and repair tips that technicians need to quickly diagnose, repair and manage any issue, Snap-on says.

The company says ZEUS is the most sophisticated, intuitive diagnostic tool the company has ever created. Unlike any tool before, ZEUS nearly anticipates the technician’s next move and guides them through every step to find the solution by displaying only the information that’s relevant to the specific vehicle and fault code. Not only is ZEUS comprehensive enough to provide all the diagnostic and repair tips that technicians need, but it’s also smart enough to skip the ones that they don’t, according to Snap-on.

“ZEUS is the smart choice for anyone who wants the most troubleshooting and repair information possible and wants to access it without wading through unnecessary steps,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “It’s the ultimate timesaver, providing the fastest path to complete the job.”

Equipped with new Intelligent Diagnostics software, ZEUS offers a scan tool, lab scope, functional tests, exclusive Fast-Track guided component tests, SureTrack expert information, technical service bulletins (TSB), oil specifications and resets, optional ShopKey Pro repair information and more. ZEUS uses “Smart Data” to automatically configure the display to show vehicle data parameters (PID) relevant to the fault code, while non-related data parameters are filtered out to save technicians time. It also highlights vehicle data that is out of expected range.

The accompanying compact scan module is cordless, wireless, easy to carry in a pocket and conveniently out of the way when connected. The One-Touch Full Vehicle Code Scan & Clear capability quickly checks and clears codes for all available modules on the vehicle. The OEM diagnostic functions, tests and coverage were previously found only in expensive factory tools.

Accessing the Intelligent Diagnostics functions on ZEUS requires an applicable software agreement, which more than pays for itself through its depth of information and time savings.

Find out more about this new platform by talking with a Snap-on Franchisee or other representative or visit diagnostics.snapon.com/zeus.