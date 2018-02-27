News/Snap-on Diagnostics
Snap-on Enhances ‘Compare & Configure’ Website Feature

Snap-on has recently enhanced the Compare & Configure feature on its website by adding the latest diagnostic tool features, including access to intelligent diagnostics and oil specs and resets, so professional technicians can compare two to four platforms at once to see the features that are offered and the differences between them.

“The latest Compare & Configure updates make it even easier for customers to compare all of the different features of our Snap-on diagnostic tools in order to choose the right tool to fit their own specific needs,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “Whatever the job and whatever the budget, Snap-on has the platform and software that technicians need to get the job done right.”

The Compare & Configure feature can be accessed from the Platforms & Software website page by clicking on the compare box under the platforms and then clicking the red compare button. Tools available on the site include: ETHOS Edge, ETHOS Tech, MICROSCAN III, MODIS Edge, SOLUS Edge, VANTAGE Ultra, VERDICT, VERUSEdge and ZEUS.

For more information, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit diagnostics.snapon.com.

