SK Professional Tools Designs New 90-Tooth Low-Profile Ratchet



Jim Davidson, general manger of SK Professional Tools, has announced the launch of a new 3/8″ Drive LP90 Ratchet. The breakthrough, 90-tooth ratcheting mechanism creates a low 4° arc swing for greater precision to engage fasteners quickly, in addition to a low-profile head, which allows for easy access in the tightest of spaces compared to classic ratcheting heads.

Under the leadership of Davidson, the engineering team was challenged to make a ratchet with a thinner head without sacrificing its strength or the ratchet’s life cycle. The team also focused on lowering the degree of the arc swing while allowing for minimal back drag for ease when speeding off loosened fasteners.

“When designing the LP90, we needed something different in an already crowded and traditional marketplace,” said Will Wright, SK product manager. “We discovered a unique way to design the industry’s lowest profile head with a fine-tooth ratchet that delivers the same power and durability technicians have come to trust from SK for over 90 years.”

The result, SK’s new LP90 ratchet, features a quick-change lever, allowing techs to effortlessly change the drive direction with one hand when working in tight areas, as well as an ergonomic, contoured handle that allows for multi-position grips with superior comfort and is tough on fasteners, not on techs’ hands, said the company.

Today, as part of Ideal Industries, Inc., SK’s high-performance, polished chrome tools are made in America by a global, family-owned company headquartered in Sycamore, IL.

SK recently launched its e-commerce site (SKTools.com) offering auto pros scroll and click access to its line of legendary automotive tools, including the SK X-Frame Ratcheting Wrench and new 3/8” Drive LP90 Ratchet.

For more information and/or to shop SK Professional Tools, visit sktools.com/content/sktools/en_US/shop.html.