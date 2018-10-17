Sir Tools Offers 3-Jaw Press Master



Sir Tools offers the 3-Jaw Press Master (#ST 9060). This is a universal and fully adjustable bearing, race and seal driver all in one. It fits 18.5-89mm (0.72-3.50”) I.D., presses 40mm (1.5”) deep and weighs less than 2 lbs.

It’s made of durable tempered aluminum alloy with a steel striker cap and a lock bolt that holds the jaw’s dimension – just twist for the right size. No more fumbling with fixed-sized pucks.

