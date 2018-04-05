Sign Up For Latest Updates From Remy



Auto care industry professionals can stay up-to-date on the latest new product coverage and technical service information from Remy Power Products when they subscribe to receive email bulletins at remyautomotive.com.

“Signing up for our email bulletins is a simple way to stay informed about new Remy part numbers and technical information as it becomes available, including diagnostic and troubleshooting procedures,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Remy Power Products. “Subscribing is easy and only takes a few seconds on the homepage of the new Remy website.”

A new website was introduced in January 2018 as part of the Remy brand’s “Quality Starts Here” Initiative.