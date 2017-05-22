Shop Profile: Integrity Auto Care In South Beloit, Illinois

A general repair shop with eight bays, Integrity Auto Care in South Beloit, IL, is committed to fulfilling what its name implies. “Our name says it all, as we provide honest, superior-quality repairs, plus convenience and value in a modern, upscale facility,” says owner Leon Anderson, who formerly ran car dealerships before starting his own business.

Customers truly experience a difference when they come to Integrity Auto Care, a service and repair facility that Leon says customers can finally call home. By living up to its name on a daily basis, the team delivers their customers’ vehicles in a safe, properly maintained operating condition — and they take pride in being the best automotive shop around, he adds.

So, it’s no wonder that Integrity Auto Care was the 2016 recipient of the WIX Filters’ Driving Performance Award, which was given to Leon for his work in truly revolutionizing his customers’ vehicle repair experiences from start to finish. The award recognizes game changers in automotive service — those shops that are raising the bar in customer service excellence.

Leon received an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas to attend the AAPEX Show, as well as to participate in the WIX Filters and Babcox Media Night of Excellence recognition dinner held on Monday evening of show week.

Putting Customers First

From simple oil changes to complex engine replacements, Integrity Auto Care has the solution for any automotive maintenance and repair need. The shop offers services on all makes and models, and each comes with a satisfaction guarantee and a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Every time a customer brings their vehicle in for service, Integrity Auto Care techs perform a thorough courtesy inspection. “That way, we can alert customers of any condition that may need attention before it turns into a costly problem. That’s just part of the service we provide in an effort to maintain our customers’ vehicles in a safe operating condition so that they and their loved ones will have dependable, worry-free driving,” explains Leon. “We follow strict processes and give the customer a health reading on their car, taking photos of the things that may be bad, but, more importantly, also the things that are good so they can make an educated purchasing decision about their vehicle.”

The shop also sets the customer’s next appointment on their way out, and follows up with them in 30 days regarding any safety items that were not handled on the prior visit.

Details Count

In addition to their attention to detail on the service and repair front, Integrity Auto Care also ensures customer satisfaction from an appearance and amenities perspective. “Our friendly staff is ready to serve, and waiting is a pleasure in our modern customer lounge which boasts free WiFi, a 50-inch plasma television, computer nook, abundant ‘coffee house’ seating with complimentary coffee, tea and water, and a ‘kiddie corner,’” Leon says.

Integrity Auto Care truly caters to its customers, specifically marketing to women who wield great power in making purchasing decisions related to vehicle care, and also baby boomers. “In addition to the extra clean and luxurious waiting room with hardwood floors, there is a separate write-up area and the cleanest bathrooms in town!” continues Leon. “We made our bathrooms like those found in luxury hotels so that nobody would be afraid to use our facilities or wait in our beautiful lounge.”

The shop is also big on convenience and going the extra mile for customers. Besides providing shuttle service for customers, the shop also offers pick up and delivery of customers’ vehicles “so their day is never interrupted,” says Leon.

Integrity Auto Care gets involved in the community and helps community members as much as possible. Leon makes frequent donations to the homeless, and also tries to find jobs for those who want to work. “We recently had our annual ‘Help the Hungry’ car show for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, and all proceeds were given to the pantry. We live in a great community and it is our way of giving back,” Leon says.

When asked to list the factors necessary to operate a successful shop today, Leon sums it up this way:

Have great people. Offer services that people really want. Invest in continuing training for technicians, service writers and the owners. Know and watch your numbers and KPIs, and realize that you should charge for what you do. Advertise on the Internet.