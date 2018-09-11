Seventh Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Sept. 22 At Richmond Raceway



The seventh annual Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at Richmond Raceway. NBC Sports Network will televise the race nationally with a start time of 7:30 p.m. EST.

Earlier this year, Federated extended its entitlement sponsorship of the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway through 2022. The race has added significance this year as the chase for the 2018 NASCAR Series championship now goes through Richmond. An integral part of the NASCAR playoffs, the Federated Auto Parts 400 will be the second race of the first round of the playoffs.

“Everyone at Federated is looking forward to race weekend and another exciting Federated 400,” said J.R. Bishop, director of motorsports and event marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “Our members and vendor partners have turned race weekend into a great business-building opportunity, entertaining customers, networking with vendors and rewarding staff members in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.”

As part of the race weekend activities, Federated will host a vendor expo that gives Federated suppliers the chance to interact with members and customers. Federated spokesperson and NASCAR legend Kenny Schrader will be on-hand to meet with members and their guests.

“The stakes for this year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 have been raised with the move to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs ‘under the lights’ on Saturday, Sept. 22,” said Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond Raceway. “We are proud of our longtime partnership with Federated Auto Parts, a fellow Virginia company, and the organization’s dedication to supporting the tradition of action-packed NASCAR racing in Richmond. With the grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds in the modernized infield, this year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 will be one of the most memorable races in track history.”

To learn more about the Federated 400, or to purchase tickets, visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223.