TV Special Features SEMA Battle Of The Builders

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) will showcase its third annual SEMA Battle of the Builders competition in a one-hour TV special premiering February 6 at 10 p.m. (PT/ET) on the Velocity Network. This unique program makes it possible for consumers to connect with manufacturers and see the great new products and trends that debut at the SEMA Show.

Hosted by industry personalities Chris Jacobs and Adrienne “AJ” Janic, the program takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2016 SEMA Show, where more than 140,000 industry professionals gather to discover new products and trends. Viewers will be able to watch and join the journey of top builders as they battle around the clock to create and finish one-of-a-kind vehicles to be displayed at the annual event in Las Vegas, NV.

With more than 250 vehicles entered into the competition and the addition of a new Young Guns distinction for builders who are 34 years old and under, the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition was more exciting and intense than ever before.

The Enthusiast Network Executive Producer David Freiburger, Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off Road Editor-at-Large Fred Williams, and Meguiar’s Customer Engagement Leader RJ de Vera served as judges of the program and narrowed down the field to the Top 10 cars, before the finalists judged their fellow competitors in front of an audience at the SEMA Show.

Watch the action unfold and learn more about the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition by tuning in to the Velocity Network on Monday, February 6, at 10 p.m. (PT/ET), or visit www.semashow.com/botb.