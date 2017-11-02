News/Monster Tools
ago

Screaming Sculls And New Colors On New Monster 4-Drawer Carts

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Screaming Sculls And New Colors On New Monster 4-Drawer Carts

Lisle Offers Three-Piece Mini Stipper, Cutter, Crimper Set

Bosch Introduces New Heavy-Duty Diagnostic Tool Package

MAHLE Aftermarket Introduces MAHLE Performance Line Of Gaskets

E3 Spark Plugs Announces Title Sponsorship Of NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper's Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

GearWrench Introduces New Brand Identity, Expanded Line Of Tools

MotoRad Partners With Matt Tifft In The No. 19 Toyota Camry For The NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive For The Cure 300 In Charlotte


Monster rolls out of the shadows a new four-drawer cart with four color combinations to choose from: matte black with green trim (MST3304MBG), green with black trim (MST3304XG) and new colors orange with black trim (MST3304XORNG) and gray with black trim (MST3304XGRA).

These professional carts are designed with a large 15.6″ tall top storage compartment, providing more space, gas struts for stability and a locking mechanism to keep your tools secure. Each drawer is PVC lined to keep tools in place and latches when closed.

The 5″ heavy-duty casters provide smooth mobility. Bumpers provide extra protection in case of contact with painted surfaces.

Feature and benefits:

  • 500-lb. capacity
  • Protective bumpers on all corners
  • 4 Large 5” swivel casters
  • 4 drawers and locking top storage compartment with gas struts

Show Full Article