Screaming Sculls And New Colors On New Monster 4-Drawer Carts



Monster rolls out of the shadows a new four-drawer cart with four color combinations to choose from: matte black with green trim (MST3304MBG), green with black trim (MST3304XG) and new colors orange with black trim (MST3304XORNG) and gray with black trim (MST3304XGRA).

These professional carts are designed with a large 15.6″ tall top storage compartment, providing more space, gas struts for stability and a locking mechanism to keep your tools secure. Each drawer is PVC lined to keep tools in place and latches when closed.

The 5″ heavy-duty casters provide smooth mobility. Bumpers provide extra protection in case of contact with painted surfaces.

