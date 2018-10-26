News/Schumacher Electric
Schumacher Electric To Showcase New Products At AAPEX

Schumacher Electric will be present at AAPEX 2018 at the Las Vegas at the Sands Expo on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The company will feature new products including the SL1404 Portable Power Generator.

The SL1404 is a 750Wh Lithium battery-fueled generator that is the perfect go-to power source during a power outage or anytime you need on-the-go electricity. It is safe to use indoors, as it has no fumes and runs quiet. It provides a 500W pure sine wave that can support sophisticated electronic appliances. The generator has two 110V AC outlets, three USB ports and a 12V DC outlet.

Schumacher Electric will be a booth 5033 at AAPEX this year.

