News/Schumacher Electric
ago

Schumacher Electric Releases Fully Automatic 8-Bank Charging Station

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Four Seasons Introduces Full Line Of New Air Door Actuators

Schumacher Electric Releases Fully Automatic 8-Bank Charging Station

Mayhew Releases Ergonomic 4-Piece Straight Scraper Set

Mitchell 1 Names Jaxen Stewart 2018 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

Nominate Your Favorite Parts Pro For Counter Professional Of The Year

Airtex-ASC Receives Ford Q1 Certification

AAPEX Launches Blog To Keep Attendees Ahead Of The Curve

ProMAXX Tool Introduces New Megan ProKit

Technician.Academy Selects 2018 'Respect Is Learned In The Pits' Finalists

Valvoline Awards Grassroots Racer $50,000 To Pursue Racing Career

Schumacher Electric Corporation’s DSR127 ProSeries 8-Bank Charging Station can charge up to eight 6V and 12V batteries simultaneously. This unit is safe and smart with each bank being completely automatic with a microprocessor to prevent overcharging, reverse polarity and short circuits. You can even revive severely discharged 12V batteries with the recovery setting. With a digital display to keep you informed, a durable steel case and detachable six ft. cables, this charger is ready to perform.

For additional information, visit Schumacher Electric.

Show Full Article