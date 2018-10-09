Schumacher Electric Introduces ProSeries 4-Bank Charging Station



Schumacher Electric Corporation recently introduced the powerful DSR125 Pro Series 4-Bank Charging Station. Now users can charge up to four 6V and 12V batteries simultaneously. This unit is safe and smart with each bank being completely automatic with a microprocessor to prevent overcharging, reverse polarity and short circuits. You can even revive severely discharged 12V batteries with the recovery setting. With a digital display to keep you informed, a durable steel case and detachable six-foot cables, this charger is ready to perform, said the company.

