Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light
From Import Car
Schumacher Electric Corporation recently introduced its SL360R 360° LED Cordless Work Light + Magnetic Torch.
This innovative work light’s 360° swivel and tilt function enables the light source to be positioned in virtually any direction.
Ten super-bright SMD LEDs provide up to 400 lumens, with a 120° spread of light, illuminating the entire work area.
Its high-quality rechargeable 2.2Ah Lithium Ion battery means longer life, no memory effect and a much slower discharge than traditional Ni-MH batteries.
Features include:
- 3-watt torch function
- Multi-function switch for high/low and torch function
- Two rear and end-mounted Super Strong magnets
- Charging point for 120V AC and 12V chargers
- Two swivel hooks
- Soft-touch rubberized casing
- Charging/Operating Time: 4/3hrs.
- Min/Max Length: 10.5/11″
Patent pending.
For more information, click HERE.