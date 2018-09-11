Schumacher Electric 360˚ Slim Inspection Lamp Offers Full Range Swivel, Tilt

Schumacher Electric’s 360° Slim Inspection Lamp (SL184RU) and magnetic torch sits on a unique ball joint that allows for full range, swivel and tilt to aim the dimmable light where it is needed. The magnetic base or folding hook can hold the lamp in place, leaving both hands free to work. On a full charge, the 600 lumen light’s lithium ion battery will ensure 90 working minutes of bright light on hand.

For additional information, visit Schumacher Electric Corp.