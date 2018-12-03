Saelig Introduces Professional Multimeter With Built-In Infrared Camera



Saelig Company, Inc. recently announced the availability of the HT Mercury Digital Multimeter, a true RMS DMM capable of measuring AC/DC voltage up to 1000V, AC/DC current up to 10A as well as resistance, continuity test, diode test, frequency, capacitance and temperature with K-type probe.

The built-in infrared camera with 80×80 pixel resolution can obtain simultaneous readings of thermal as well as electrical values for an item under test. The thermal camera helps to simply and quickly detect hot spots caused by electrical problems, shorts or malfunctions. The infrared sensor can detect a temperature range from -20°C to 260°C with 0.1°C sensitivity. Other major functions in the HT Mercury include an “AC+DC” mode to accommodate DC components on AC signals, and a variety of current measurement ranges with standard and flexible transducer clamps. The F3000U 30/300/3000A clamp is provided with HT Mercury.

This versatile DMM features a data logging functionality which can measure and save recordings of each parameter, as well as displaying values on a helpful analog bar graph on the LCD. Thermal snapshots can be saved in BMP format on a micro SD card. Data logging and displayed graphs can be saved in the internal memory and on the SD card. A built-in Bluetooth connection can wirelessly access other mobile devices (tablet/smartphone) through the HTMercury App for quickly creating reports of measurement results.

By using a variety of AC/DC transducers, the range of DC and AC measurements is virtually unlimited from mA to kA, and mV to kV. All the standard DMM features are provided: voltage, current, capacitance, diode test, temperature using external K-type probes, with MAX/MIN/PEAK/HOLD/REL functions, etc. The sampling rate is selectable from 1 second to 15 minutes, and there’s even a built-in white-light flashlight.

Each measurement function can be selected by a simple rotary switch. Additional functions provided include HOLD to keep displayed data, MAX/MIN, PEAK and Auto Power OFF to conserve the internal rechargeable battery. The instrument was designed in compliance with safety standards IEC/EN61010-1 with double insulation protection according to CAT IV 600V or CAT III 1000V. An ISO 9000 Calibration Certificate is included.

For additional information, visit Saelig Co. Inc.