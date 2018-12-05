News/S/P2 Careers
ago

S/P2 Careers Database Surpasses 50,000 Resumes Of Student Techs Looking For Entry-Level Work

S/P2 Careers has reached another important milestone as it has surpassed 50,000 resumes in its S/P2 Careers system. The S/P2 Careers resume database is fueled by career tech students looking for full-time, part-time and internship opportunities as entry-level technicians.

“The more resumes we get, the more confident we are that these students are eager to make an active start to their careers,” said Kyle Holt, S/P2 president. “When shops, dealerships and employers discover students via S/P2 Careers, they are taking an important step in addressing the industry’s technician shortage.”

Of the students who have posted resumes on S/P2 Careers so far, more than 32,000 are interested in automotive service, 13,000 are interested in collision repair, 13,000 are interested in heavy-duty/diesel and 14,000 are interested in welding career opportunities.

“We are so excited to reach this milestone,” added Holt. “S/P2 is proud to be a part of this industry not only with the training that students need, but also as a partner in helping them find careers.”

Shops can start recruiting career tech students who are on S/P2 Careers for as little as $250. Shops can search for candidates based on industry segment, geography, high school vs. post-secondary and many other filters. Businesses can reach out to candidates about opportunities at their facilities, as well as post jobs that career tech students can apply for.

