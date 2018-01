Robinair will be giving away one 34288NI AC machine to one lucky shop or technician in 2018. The sweepstakes is now active and will run through Feb. 17, with the machine being given away on Feb. 21.

Technicians and shop owners can enter to win at Robinair.com/MACS2018 or at the 2018 MACS Show, taking place Feb. 14-17 in Orlando.