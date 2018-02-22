Robinair Introduces Three New Leak Detectors For Finding R-1234yf And R-134a Leaks

Robinair has introduced new air conditioning (A/C) leak detectors that are compatible with nearly all refrigerants used today, including R1234-yf and R-134a. The leak detectors, LD3, LD5 and LD7, meet all industry standards and are now available in North America to help technicians find leaks faster. Robinair’s new leak detectors are made in the USA with globally sourced components.

Each of the new A/C leak detectors features an audible alarm with a stable, long-life sensor that lasts up to 10 years. Equipped with an automatic calibration and the ability to reset to ambient, the new Robinair leak detectors also include three adjustable sensitivity levels and a low battery indicator.

Robinair LD7 premium refrigerant leak detector

A color LCD graphic display locates leaks using a unique bar graph mode, showing the amount of refrigerant detected in the air. The graph changes color as it gets closer to the leak for easy detection.

Sweep mode displays the level of refrigerant detected in the air with a line graph to pinpoint the exact source of the leak.

Patented LED UV lights help to locate leaks using UV dye and an inspection light in dark locations.

Robinair LD5 select refrigerant leak detector

A high intensity LED inspection light helps to search in dark locations.

Robinair LD3 economy refrigerant leak detector

Economy level leak detector that aids technicians and shops needing basic functions for leak detection.

Quickly helps locate refrigerant leaks for more efficient repairs

