Robinair Announces New Heavy-Duty A/C Machine With Automatic Function

Robinair has debuted its new 34888HD heavy-duty A/C RRR machine for North America. The new R-134a machine is fully automatic and is among the most efficient in the industry, according to the company, recovering up to 98.5 percent of old refrigerant.

The new machine is engineered to save time in the shop with fully automatic operation and a removable tank for larger A/C systems. Technicians can set the 34888HD and walk away as it recovers, evacuates, leak tests, recharges and drains and injects oil back into the system.

Robinair says technicians will appreciate the new machine’s list of convenience and performance features, including:

A nitrogen port to inject nitrogen into the system to dry and check for leaks

Automatic air purge to eliminate system-damaging air without needing to monitor gauges or open valves

Vacuum feature defaults to 15 minutes; can be set for up to 99 minutes

Refrigerant management system displays refrigerant use and monitor remaining filter life, alerting the user when 1/3 filter life remains

Removable, large capacity 50-lb external tank for performing multiple recoveries on large mobile A/C systems

Automatic oil drain and inject

18-foot hoses, 5 CFM pump and 3/8 horsepower compressor enhance convenience and help recover refrigerant faster

Multilingual display with French, English and Spanish options

Optional printer to capture and retain vehicle service data

The new Robinair 34888HD will be available in November 2017 through traditional distribution channels, helping technicians save time and service large mobile A/C systems faster.

Robinair is driven by innovation, and continues to be at the forefront of mobile A/C recovery. For more information on the 34888HD heavy-duty recovery machine or other Robinair tools, equipment and accessories, visit Robinair.com.