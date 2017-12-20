Robinair And MACS Worldwide To Provide Free Section 609 Test Prep Webinar And Online Test



Robinair is partnering with the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide to provide a free Section 609 test prep webinar for training and certification for up to 125 technicians on Wednesday, January 24 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar will be broadcast on a private YouTube channel. Registrants will receive the link to the webinar in advance of the webinar and a link for the test after the webinar.

The webinar will take approximately 90 minutes and at the end technicians can become Section 609 certified to work on vehicles using R-12, R-134a and R-1234yf refrigerant when they take the online test provided and successfully pass the test.

All technicians who wish to purchase refrigerant in quantities of two pounds or more must be Section 609 certified and show their credential at purchase as of January 1, 2018.

Interested technicians can register by calling 215-631-7020 x 0 or by registering online at macsw.org under Events.

When technicians register for the webinar, they will receive a link to the webinar in advance of the event free of charge and courtesy of Robinair. Technicians should take the online test immediately after viewing the webinar on January 24. If they pass the test, Section 609 credentials will be sent to them. Should a technician fail the test, one online re-test will be issued.

R-1234yf refrigerant is gaining popularity among vehicle manufacturers because it reduces the environmental impact of A/C systems in vehicles, helping manufacturers meet stringent vehicle emissions standards. Automakers can receive emissions credits for using environmentally friendly refrigerants, meaning aftermarket technicians will begin to see an increase in vehicles using R-1234yf. The number of vehicles using

R-1234yf is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years as the refrigerant replaces the current industry-standard R134a.

The MACS refrigerant recovery and recycling program was developed to meet the requirements under Section 609 of the Clean Air Act and was formally approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), effective Aug. 13, 1992. Since then, more than 1.1 million technicians have achieved Section 609 certification through its program. Throughout the years, MACS has continually expanded its certification program to reflect industry changes in technology, service equipment, procedures, tools, alternative refrigerants and changing government regulatory requirements.

“As R-1234yf becomes more prevalent in vehicles on the road, technicians and shop owners need training to recognize which refrigerant is being used, how to handle it safely and how to make sure they are properly equipped with the right machines and tools to service them,” said Tim Wagaman, senior product manager, air conditioning & fluid products, Robinair. “Working with MACS to educate, train and certify today’s technicians on the latest breakthroughs and advancements in the mobile air conditioning industry is one our main goals for 2018, helping to ensure A/C service is performed properly and by trained, certified technicians.”

To learn more about MACS Worldwide, visit macsw.org. The MACS 2018 Training Event and Trade Show, A/Ccess will take place February 14-17 at the Caribe Royale Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, FL. A current calendar of regional training can be found on the training page of MACS website.