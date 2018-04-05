Robinair Releases A/C System Capacity Database Updates For A/C Recovery Machines In North America

Robinair has released new air conditioning (A/C) refrigerant databases that include charge amounts and component oil capacities for most vehicles model year 1997-2018. The databases — 34411-H, 34412-C and 34413-A — were developed to provide the most up-to-date information available. The updates ensure the vehicle system is charged with the proper amount of oil and refrigerant, per factory and OEM specifications.

34411-H R-134a vehicle A/C refrigerant database 2018

Compatible with Robinair 34788, 34788-H and 34988

Includes refrigerant charge and oil capacities for A/C system components for most makes and models 1997-2018 passenger vehicles using R-134a refrigerant.

34412-C R-134a vehicle A/C refrigerant database 2018



Compatble with Robinair 34288NI, 34788NI, 34788NI-H and 34988NI

Includes refrigerant charge and oil capacities for various components within the vehicle’s A/C system for most 1997-2018 passenger vehicles using R-134a refrigerant.

34413-A R-1234yf vehicle A/C refrigerant database 2018



Compatible with Robinair AC1234-4

Includes refrigerant charge and oil capacities for vehicle A/C system components for most 2013-2018 passenger vehicles using R-1234yf.

For more information on A/C recovery machines, tools, equipment and accessories, visit Robinair.com.