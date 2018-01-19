Featured
ÜRO Parts Introduces Lower Radiator Hose For BMW 3-Series

ÜRO Parts’ lower radiator hose for BMW 3-Series cars is manufactured to the same dimensions as OE and utilizes actual OEM quick-connectors from ContiTech and NORMA Group. The hose material is reinforced with strong yet lightweight aramid fibers, which is a heat-resistant fiber often used in bullproof vests. URO says it’s the exclusive aftermarket hose p/n 11531436408 with OEM connectors for easy installation and reliable sealing. Applications include 1999-2006 BMW 3-Series models. For more information, call 800-290-5555 or visit UROParts.com.



