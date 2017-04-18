Rislone Introduces Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive

New Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive (P/N 4104) uses patented synthetic nanotechnology to provide engines of all ages with significantly greater protection against friction and wear than oil alone, says the company.

The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) testing shows all engines treated with this next-generation engine lubricant and oil treatment enjoyed greatly reduced wear and friction. This reduction provides significantly increased engine performance and allows vehicles to run smoother, cleaner, cooler, quieter and more fuel-efficiently.

Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive was tested using the 4-Ball Performance Test for Wear and Coefficient of Friction (ASTM D4172). Results show that, when added to the conventional oil in gasoline, diesel, turbocharged or racing engines, Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive will reduce internal engine wear up to 37%, and reduce friction up to 36%. It even improves upon synthetic oil performance, reducing wear and friction 36% and 25% respectively.

Today’s motor oil technology is being increasingly challenged because lubricants need to work cross-functionally with emission systems – in both older as well as rapidly evolving new engines – in order to provide maximum support for mandated mileage and air quality requirements. Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive bridges this gap, working as a mediator to address the technical weaknesses and dramatically improve the performance of both older and new lubrication technologies.

“Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive is unlike anything else on the market, and light years ahead of any oil treatment available today,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone. “As vehicle lubrication requirements get more technical and increasingly difficult to maintain, Rislone is proud to deliver the cutting-edge technology our customers demand.”

What makes nanotechnology different?

When viewed under a microscope, the engine metal on any new or high-mileage vehicle has rough contact surfaces that contribute to friction and wear. Here’s how the new technology in Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive works to reduce engine friction and wear:

Extremely small tungsten nano-spheres (less than 3 billionths of an inch) act like microscopic ball bearings between moving metal engine parts, preventing metal-to-metal contact.

Under high pressure, these nano-spheres shed their layers, which attach to, fill in and smooth out microscopic surface roughness, forming a protective layer on metal surfaces.

This has the effect of “healing” engine metal imperfections.

In addition, the unique round shape of these multilayer nano-spheres creates a spring-like cushion for extreme metal-to-metal surface protection.

Additional engine additives penetrate into bearing surfaces, piston rings and ring grooves where sludge and varnish is likely to form. These deposits are gradually removed and held in suspension until they are trapped in the filter or removed with the next oil change. A cleaner engine is a better-lubricated engine with less friction and wear.

Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive also:

Improves engine performance and life due to increased lubricity in the oil.

Increases fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

Increases horsepower by reducing engine friction.

Protects turbos against overheating and excessive exhaust gas temperatures. Its multi-grade formula allows the oil to flow freely and provides protection over a broader temperature range.

Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive is designed to work with all viscosity grades of motor oil: conventional, high-mileage and synthetic. In fact, it turns regular motor oil into a premium synthetic blend. It is a fully formulated GF-5/SN rated synthetic motor oil carrier designed to provide improved performance and protection for older vehicles, and is backwards compatible with all vehicles.

Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive is available to distribution in case packs of four 16.9 oz. bottles. Like all Rislone products, it is made in the U.S.A.

For more information about Rislone Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive or any other product in the full line of Rislone premium performance chemicals, visit rislone.com, email [email protected] or call 800-521-7475.

Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.