Renegade Introduces Model TMB 2614 Top Load Turntable Automatic Parts Washer

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Renegade Parts Washers expands top load product line with new turntable system for range of parts cleaning from general repair to production process operations. A 26-inch heavy-duty gear-driven turntable combined with strategically-placed spray nozzles in a 14-inch working height clean parts of grease, oil or lubricants in a high temperature and high-pressure environment, the company says. Additional configurations are available. Automation features include PLC Programmable Wash Cycle Timer and Heater Timer. Benefits include increased automation for reduced labor costs and solvent-free cleaning for lower environmental impact.

