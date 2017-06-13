News/Renegade Parts Washers and Detergents
Renegade Introduces Automatic Top-Load, Solvent-Free Parts Washer

Renegade Parts Washers announces a new automatic top-load parts washing system that will enable automotive body shop, fleet maintenance and engine repair operations to boost their level of quality repair.

The Renegade Model TMB-5500 Parts Washer Solvent-Free System functions like a dishwasher to clean a broad range of parts and components covered with grease, oil or lubricants. With speedy cycle times, the wash zone features a spray manifold to deliver high pressure force and high temperature cleaning performance consistent with manufacturers’ parts quality compliance, warranty and certification programs, said the company.


Automation features include PLC Programmable Wash Cycle Timer and Heater Timer. Increased automation allows the operator to multi-task, and reduced labor costs impact cost of operations. Rugged stainless-steel construction means low maintenance, but delivers high performance batch after batch. The Renegade TMB-5500 Parts Washers are designed to work with specially formulated, solvent-free detergents for maximum cleaning without residue buildup and lower environmental impact. According to the company, the Renegade detergent wash medium discharges zero hazardous waste to the environment, it is considered Industrial waste in the same category as your mop water. Furthermore, no harmful VOCs and zero solvent vapors eliminate solvent odors.

