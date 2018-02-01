Remy Launches New Website



Remy Power Products has launched a new website at remyautomotive.com. The launch of the new site was announced this week by Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Remy Power Products and Brake Parts Inc.

“One of the first things visitors will notice about the new website is that it’s presented in a clean, straightforward format and is easy to navigate,” said Grons. “The responsive design is optimized for desktop, mobile and tablet devices so it can be conveniently accessed from anywhere. Visitors will also see the ‘Quality Starts Here’ brand messaging prominently displayed on the homepage so they know that when they choose Remy, they are getting high-quality, industry-leading starter and alternator coverage from a supplier with OE heritage that is driving innovation.”

The website outlines the complete Remy product line and features a new catalog that allows technicians to search by part number, VIN or year/make/model. It includes helpful resources such as technical service bulletins, part numbers, how-to videos, news releases and downloadable product literature.

“If you have the former Remy website bookmarked (remyautoparts.com), you will be redirected to remyautomotive.com,” added Grons. “The new Remy site will continue to evolve with added features coming soon, such as OEM-based training, so be sure to check back often for the latest updates.”

For quality starters and alternators trusted by automotive service professionals, visit remyautomotive.com or contact a local Remy sales representative.