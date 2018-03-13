Remy Adds New Part Numbers To Starter And Alternator Lines

Remy Power Products has added new part numbers to its lines of starters and alternators for domestic and import passenger vehicles.

New starter part numbers are now available for a variety of light truck and van applications, including Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550; Chevrolet Express and Silverado; and GMC Savana and Sierra. New alternator part numbers have been added for domestic and import nameplate vehicles, including Ford F-150; Pontiac Vibe; Toyota Camry, Corolla, Matrix and Scion; Dodge Charger and Durango; Jeep Cherokee; and Ram. In addition, remanufactured alternator coverage has been added for Suzuki Grand Vitara.

“With monthly product releases, a strategic effort has been made to be first to market on late model vehicle applications,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Remy Power Products and Brake Parts Inc. “The latest new part numbers add to Remy’s comprehensive portfolio of starters and alternators, ensuring our customers have the parts they need with the quality they demand.”

Remy says its light-duty starters and alternators are made for the aftermarket with the same precision as the OE components. Designed to fit perfectly and perform flawlessly, Remy rotating electrics are as good, or better, than the parts they replace, according to Remy. Manufactured to meet or exceed OE specifications, Remy starters and alternators deliver improved reliability and increased durability in all conditions, says the company.

For quality starters and alternators trusted by automotive service professionals, visit remyautomotive.com or contact a local Remy sales representative.