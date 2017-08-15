Remove Toyota Oil Filters With Lisle’s End Cap Wrench

Lisle Corp. offers its super-strong, forged wrench (61040) that allows for easy removal on all 65mm 14 flute Toyota and Lexus cartridge oil filters.

On 6- and 8-cylinder engines, the wrench engages the ribs and flutes on the filter cap housing. It will also work on 1.8L 4-cylinder engines by engaging the flutes.



The wrench, made of forged steel with a bright chrome plated finish, should be used with 3/8″ square drive or 1-1/16″ wrench.

