Rein/Dolz Water Pumps From CRP Automotive Backed By 4-Year/50,000-Mile Warranty

CRP Automotive, a provider of OE-quality replacement and service parts, now offers Dolz water pumps through Rein Automotive. The Rein/Dolz water pumps are backed by a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and match the OE design and materials. These water pumps use OE-style bearings for low noise and maximum durability. The internal seals are made of silicon carbide for high-pressure resistance and to reduce noise. They also come with OE-style gaskets to prevent leakage after installation. Rein/Dolz also offers several complete water pumps and water pump assemblies that can include the thermostat assembly and temperature sensor.

The Rein/Dolz water pump program features 47 SKUs for European applications and 14,505,499 total VIO (U.S. and Canada). The water pumps are offered in a choice of plastic or metal impeller material (on select SKUs when critical due to engine design/extreme hot weather conditions). The water pump program also features the Problem Solver Kit (Audi/Volkswagen TSI 2.0 2008-’15), which includes additional replacement parts that are highly recommended by professional repair technicians. The Problem Solver Kit is available in three versions:

Water pump only (Part No. WPR0016)

Water pump with Housing (Part No. WPC0016): Complete assembly (including the water pump, thermostat assembly, and temperature sensor)

Water pump kit (Part No. WPL0016): Complete assembly, plus hardware and balance shaft belt

Water pumps are responsible for circulating coolant throughout the engine. A failed water pump can leak and eventually cause head gasket damage and warped cylinder heads resulting in engine failure, according to CRP. As a part of recommended preventative maintenance, water pumps should be replaced every 60,000 to 100,000 miles.