Registration Now Open For WIN ‘Racing To Connect’ 2018 Educational Conference



The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that registration for its 2018 Educational Conference is now open. Members registering before March 25 will receive a discounted rate of $425. For member registration after March 25, the rate is $475. Non-members may attend at a rate of $650. Attendance as a guest for the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Winners Gala only is $80 per person.

WIN says this year’s conference theme “Racing to Connect,” is reflected throughout the conference agenda, with content focused on connections between individuals, among teams and even within connected cars. This year’s speaker lineup will draw from experts both within and outside of the collision repair industry. Dr. Lois Frankel will deliver this year’s keynote address, “Leadership is a Women’s Art.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for WIN to hold our 2018 conference in the city of racing champions, Indianapolis,” said Wendy Rogers, one of the 2018 conference co-chairs. “More of the exciting agenda will be released soon through WIN notes and on WIN’s social media sites. Stay tuned!”

To register for the conference, visit regonline.com/2018WINconference. To view the conference agenda, visit the WIN website at womensindustrynetwork.com.