Registration Now Open For ASA’s Annual Meeting, Conference

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has opened online registration for its 2018 Annual Business Meeting, which will be held May 2-5 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort Hotel in Orlando.

All ASA members are invited to attend this year’s event. Information about the meeting, schedule of events and online registration are available at ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.

The event will feature the 2018 Celebration of Excellence and AMi Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 4. In addition, attendees can expect a full slate of AMi-approved seminars covering current and future trends in the industry led by popular trainers, Richard Flint, Bob Greenwood, Maylon Newton and Jeremy O’Neal.

A continental breakfast will kick off events on Thursday, May 3, followed by an open board of directors meeting that all members are welcome to attend. An ASA Luncheon and AMi training sessions by Newton and Flint will round out the afternoon. In the evening, a welcome cocktail reception will be sponsored by Federated Insurance.

On Friday, May 4, there will be additional AMi training sessions by Greenwood and O’Neal in the afternoon. In the evening, the Celebration of Excellence and AMi graduation will take place, followed by a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres sponsored by Advance Auto Parts. The evening’s entertainment, with a can’t-miss Dessert reception illumination fireworks show at Epcot Center, will be sponsored by AutoZone.

The early bird attendee registration fee is $99.99 by March 2. The advanced registration fee is $149 by April 2. The fee includes: Thursday continental breakfast, open board of directors meeting, ASA Luncheon, all AMi-approved training, welcome cocktail reception, Celebration of Excellence and AMi graduation and the Epcot Center dessert reception and illumination fireworks. Registered attendees also may purchase a guest pass for $50.

Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of attendees. A link to housing is available at ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.