Locate Leaks With Redline Detection’s Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator



With the Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator from Redline Detection, technicians have the ability to do all types of diagnostic leak detection with a single machine: both low pressure for traditional vehicle EVAP/general repair, and variable high pressure for turbo, diesel and heavy-duty testing; using either visible vapor or air only.

As the world’s leading OEMs increasingly use forced-induction, turbocharged, diesel systems to achieve improved fuel economy without sacrificing vehicle performance, technicians are in need of diagnostic equipment to quickly and safely test these boosted vehicles.

For more information, click HERE.