News/Redline Detection
ago

Locate Leaks With Redline Detection’s Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Federal-Mogul Motorparts' Garage Gurus To Host First Facebook Live Event On May 9

Locate Leaks With Redline Detection's Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator

Cal-Van Tools Offers Amp Meter For Fused Circuits

Philips Says X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps Are An Easy Upgrade For Popular Asian Makes

Consumers Who Share Recent Auto-Related 'Fail' Could Win Up To $500 In #PartsMatter Monthly Sweepstakes

VIDEO: How Do Plastic Carrier Gaskets Work?

VIDEO: Diagnosing Head Gasket Leaks

Oil And Filter Service Guidelines

Dorman Announces Launch Of Integrated Window Control Assembly Coverage

Big Ass Solutions Unveils Prototype Of Automated Personal Fan


With the Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator from Redline Detection, technicians have the ability to do all types of diagnostic leak detection with a single machine: both low pressure for traditional vehicle EVAP/general repair, and variable high pressure for turbo, diesel and heavy-duty testing; using either visible vapor or air only.

As the world’s leading OEMs increasingly use forced-induction, turbocharged, diesel systems to achieve improved fuel economy without sacrificing vehicle performance, technicians are in need of diagnostic equipment to quickly and safely test these boosted vehicles.

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article