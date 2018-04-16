Redline Detection Unveils ReadySmoke Diagnostic Leak Detector

Redline Detection has unveiled its newest product, ReadySmoke, a compact, cost-competitive smoke machine that is made in America.

A smoke machine allows technicians to quickly detect, locate and repair leaks in any sealed system. New ReadySmoke can pinpoint intake and EVAP leaks in minutes, saving hours searching for cracked or worn components, and allowing technicians to show customers the faulty parts and needed repair. By testing with ReadySmoke after a part is replaced, technicians can confirm that the repair is complete, helping to eliminate comebacks, said the company.

“The response to ReadySmoke has been incredible,” said Alex Parker of Redline. “Tool dealers don’t want to waste their time and risk their reputation selling cheaply made tools with no customer support. This is the low-cost smoke machine technicians have been waiting for, it has Made in America quality with legendary Redline customer service.”

The first 1,000 customers will receive a free, limited edition ReadySmoke T-shirt when they send in a video with their new ReadySmoke machine and tell Redline why it’s important to you to buy Made in America quality. Supplies are limited, one per, and only available in U.S. Videos can be sent to [email protected] or redlinetechacademy.com/MadeInAmerica.

In addition to ASE Certified Master Tech technical assistance, ReadySmoke comes with a full accessory kit, including Redline’s vapor-producing fluid, which lasts hundreds of tests and means low cost of operation. The easy fill, dipstick-style fluid port on top of the machine gives quick access and the machine features a detachable smoke hose. ReadySmoke is sized to fit securely in a toolbox drawer. ReadySmoke vapor is free of dyes and other contaminants.

For additional information, visit Redline Detection.

