Raybestos Partners With Top Suppliers For 1953 Chevy Pickup Build Project



Raybestos has partnered with top suppliers to restore and upgrade a Raybestos 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck.

“The list of companies participating in the latest Raybestos build project is unbelievable,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “With Jeff Schwartz and his team leading the charge, plus a who’s who list of suppliers, this classic ’53 Chevy pickup will be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, featuring all kinds of upgrades and cool features. We thank each and every one of our partners for being part of this exciting project.”

Project partners include:

Schwartz Performance Inc. – “G-Machine” bolt-in chassis, engine, build/paint and labor

American Autowire – Body wiring harness and fusebox

American Powertrain – Transmission and clutch

BeCool – Cooling fans and radiator

BF Goodrich – Tires

Dakota Digital – Gauges

Dirty Dingo – Serpentine drive

Dynacorn International – Bed, grille and miscellaneous restoration parts

Flaming River – Column, steering wheel, u-joints and shaft

Forgeline – Wheels

Crush – Elite series speaker component system, five-channel amplifier and subwoofer

Hushmat – Sound deadening kit and insulation

Maval – Steering rack

Mechanix Wear – Gloves

Moser – Rear end and third member

Remy – Alternator and starter

Optima Batteries – Battery

PPG – Paint body supplies

Ridetech – Shocks and springs

Rock Valley Auto Parts – Tank and efi pump

SeatbeltPlanet.com – Full set of seat belts

TechAFX – BlackWrap conductive-core fuel hose and black anodized hose ends

TMI Products – Seats

Vintage Air – Air conditioning and heater system, engine serpentine system

In addition, an off-the-shelf disc brake upgrade package will be installed, using Raybestos components and Raybestos Truck & Medium Duty specialty disc brake pads.

After making a North American tour, the Raybestos 1953 Chevy pickup will head to Las Vegas, where it will be awarded to one lucky automotive professional during AAPEX.

To keep up with the progress of the Raybestos ’53 Chevy pickup build, follow Raybestos on its Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or visit RaybestosBuild.com.