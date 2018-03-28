Raybestos Partners With Top Suppliers For 1953 Chevy Pickup Build Project
From Brake & Front End
Raybestos has partnered with top suppliers to restore and upgrade a Raybestos 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck.
“The list of companies participating in the latest Raybestos build project is unbelievable,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “With Jeff Schwartz and his team leading the charge, plus a who’s who list of suppliers, this classic ’53 Chevy pickup will be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, featuring all kinds of upgrades and cool features. We thank each and every one of our partners for being part of this exciting project.”
Project partners include:
- Schwartz Performance Inc. – “G-Machine” bolt-in chassis, engine, build/paint and labor
- American Autowire – Body wiring harness and fusebox
- American Powertrain – Transmission and clutch
- BeCool – Cooling fans and radiator
- BF Goodrich – Tires
- Dakota Digital – Gauges
- Dirty Dingo – Serpentine drive
- Dynacorn International – Bed, grille and miscellaneous restoration parts
- Flaming River – Column, steering wheel, u-joints and shaft
- Forgeline – Wheels
- Crush – Elite series speaker component system, five-channel amplifier and subwoofer
- Hushmat – Sound deadening kit and insulation
- Maval – Steering rack
- Mechanix Wear – Gloves
- Moser – Rear end and third member
- Remy – Alternator and starter
- Optima Batteries – Battery
- PPG – Paint body supplies
- Ridetech – Shocks and springs
- Rock Valley Auto Parts – Tank and efi pump
- SeatbeltPlanet.com – Full set of seat belts
- TechAFX – BlackWrap conductive-core fuel hose and black anodized hose ends
- TMI Products – Seats
- Vintage Air – Air conditioning and heater system, engine serpentine system
In addition, an off-the-shelf disc brake upgrade package will be installed, using Raybestos components and Raybestos Truck & Medium Duty specialty disc brake pads.
After making a North American tour, the Raybestos 1953 Chevy pickup will head to Las Vegas, where it will be awarded to one lucky automotive professional during AAPEX.
To keep up with the progress of the Raybestos ’53 Chevy pickup build, follow Raybestos on its Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or visit RaybestosBuild.com.