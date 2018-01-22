News/Quaker State
Quaker State’s ‘Best In Class’ Challenge Vehicle Sells For $20,000

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

The Quaker State “Best in Class” Challenge vehicle, a 1996 Ford Mustang, was sold for $20,000 on Jan. 16 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Mustang was restored by the students at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, Georgia. The vehicle was previously auctioned off at two other Barrett-Jackson shows ­– West Palm Beach and Mohegan Sun. Both times, the vehicle was generously donated back by the winning bidder.

The company says the Quaker State “Best in Class” Challenge program gave these students the confidence in their ability to work in the automotive industry and the motivation to continue to succeed and follow their dreams.

