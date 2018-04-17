PurolatorTECH 2018 Professional Automotive Filter Catalog Now Available



Purolator, a supplier to the professional service channel, announced that its 2018 PurolatorTECH Professional Automotive Filter Catalog is now available. The new catalog is designed specifically for the professional service technician to make it quick and easy to lookup filter options by vehicle year, make and model. It features 20 years of coverage through to the newest 2018 applications for PurolatorTECH oil, air and cabin air filter offerings.

The 700-page catalog provides a listing of filters available in the United States, Canada and Mexico — updated with details on 21 new 2018 applications. The new part numbers include 13 air, five fuel and three cabin air filters. The inclusion of a buyer’s guide, competitive interchange and hotline directory make the catalog a one-stop resource for technicians, according to Purolator.

“Making vehicle service professionals’ job easier was a top priority when we designed the PurolatorTECH line,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “And we continue to maintain that focus in everything we develop, from new part introductions to this user-friendly catalog that allows technicians to find the filter they need within seconds.”

The new catalog is available in trilingual print and online versions, providing application listings by vehicle year, make and model. To request a printed copy of Purolator’s 2018 Professional Automotive Filter Catalog, contact a local Purolator sales representative. Technicians also can explore the digital version of this catalog here or experience the complete PurolatorTECH product line with cross-references and search capabilities at pureoil.com.