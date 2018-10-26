Purolator To Introduce Cabin Air Filters With Febreze At AAPEX 2018



Purolator has announced an exclusive partnership with Febreze in the category of cabin air filtration in North America. Through the collaboration, the two companies will bring PurolatorBOSS premium cabin air filters with Febreze Freshness to the market beginning in November. These new filters will be highlighted in the Purolator booth (1432) Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at AAPEX in Las Vegas.

Purolator says combining its filtration expertise with Febreze, a leading brand in odor elimination, has resulted in a premium cabin air filter that provides fresh, clean air inside the vehicle while blocking harmful airborne contaminants that cause irritation, allergies and illness.

This advanced filtration solution provides the odor eliminating technology of Febreze with an antimicrobial layer that prevents mold, mildew and bacteria growth. The highly efficient filter media blocks fine dust particles like dirt, brake dust, soot and allergens – all while optimizing critical air flow through the vehicle’s HVAC system, allowing it to function properly.

“One of the most recognizable consumer brands in North America, Febreze is known for cutting-edge odor elimination and we value partners that share our commitment to innovation,” said Rodrigo Reyes, vice president of sales & marketing at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters feature advanced filtration that supports the mission of Febreze to bring freshness into everyday life, making our partnership a natural fit.”

“While cabin filters have experienced significant growth, the category still suffers from lack of awareness among consumers,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “Our strategic partnership with Febreze not only helps expand awareness of the category, it offers the powerful combination of broad name recognition and advanced filtration – differentiating it from other products on the market today.”

For more information about PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness, visit booth No. 1432 at AAPEX or contact your Purolator sales representative. To learn more, visit pureoil.com.