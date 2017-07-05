Purolator Releases ‘Nothing Gets By Us. Nothing Gets By You.’ Video Series

Purolator has launched a new video series titled “Nothing Gets By Us. Nothing Gets By You.” in an effort to further educate automotive professionals and DIYers alike about the quality and innovation behind its new PurolatorBOSS oil filter and other filtration products for the automotive aftermarket.

The series is comprised of four videos featuring testimonials from Purolator associates. The vignettes provide an inside look at the company’s manufacturing facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the vast majority of its filters are made. Centering on the company’s premium oil filter offering, PurolatorBOSS, each video addresses a different element of the quality story behind the brand, including:

The Innovation behind PurolatorBOSS – Directors of product engineering and operations explain the genesis of the product, its design and the manufacturing process used to bring the filter to the market.

– Directors of product engineering and operations explain the genesis of the product, its design and the manufacturing process used to bring the filter to the market. Putting Oil Filters to the Test – The test lab team explain the tests and procedures Purolator filters must endure before being shipped to customers.

– The test lab team explain the tests and procedures Purolator filters must endure before being shipped to customers. The People behind Purolator – Associates provide an inside perspective on producing products.

– Associates provide an inside perspective on producing products. How Strong is the SmartFUSION Media in PurolatorBOSS? – The engineering and facility operations team are asked to test their own strength against the PurolatorBOSS 100 percent synthetic media featuring SmartFUSION Technology.

“While consumers and service professionals now have more access than ever to automotive product and brand information, it has also become increasingly difficult to determine which resources are credible,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “The goal of this video series is to provide an inside look at our North Carolina-based manufacturing facility, and allow the individuals who make our filters to educate drivers on the road today about the quality behind the Purolator brand.”

The series title serves as a reinforcement of the company’s tagline, “Nothing Gets By Us.” and Purolator’s goal to empower drivers to help extend the life of their vehicles, “Nothing Gets By You.” To watch the full video series, visit the Purolator YouTube Channel.

To learn more about Purolator’s comprehensive line of automotive filtration products, visit pureoil.com.