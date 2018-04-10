Purolator Releases 2018 Automotive Filter Catalog



Purolator has announced availability of its 2018 Automotive Filter Catalog. The new catalog is designed for automotive technicians, counter professionals and DIYers to quickly and easily look up filter options by vehicle year, make and model. It features 20 years of coverage through to the newest 2018 applications.

The 848-page catalog provides a comprehensive listing of filters available for markets in the United States, Canada and Mexico, updated with details on 82 new 2018 applications. The new part numbers include 47 air, 19 cabin air and 15 oil filters, as well as a new fuel filter. The company says the inclusion of a buyer’s guide, competitive interchange and hotline directory make the catalog a one-stop resource to stock and sell Purolator filters.

“Our 2018 master catalog is packed with product details to help our customers make informed purchase decisions,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “The catalog includes valuable product information to help educate consumers about the importance of using a premium filter, as well as an oil filter selection guide based on driving habits.”

The new catalog is available in trilingual print and online versions. To request a printed copy of Purolator’s 2018 Automotive Filter Catalog, contact a local Purolator sales representative. Customers also can view the digital version of this catalog here or experience the complete Purolator product line with cross-references and search capabilities at pureoil.com.