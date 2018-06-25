Purolator Launches Summer Mail-In Rebate Promotion For Air And Cabin Air Filter Categories



Purolator launched a national mail-in rebate program across the United States to help automotive retailers and installers drive additional sales in the engine air and cabin air filter categories. The promotion will run through Aug. 31 for all Purolator air and cabin air filters.

Customers at participating automotive retail stores will qualify for a $5 rebate on the purchase of any two Purolator air or cabin air filters, while customers at participating repair shops will qualify for a $5 mail-in rebate on the installation of any single Purolator air or cabin air filter.

Cabin air filters are the fastest-growing segment in the filtration category, and more than 80 percent of vehicles on the road today are equipped with them, says the company. While there continues to be excellent growth within the category, cabin air filter replacement is still one of the most underperformed maintenance items on a vehicle.

“We received tremendous feedback from retailers and installers the past two years we’ve offered the mail-in rebate program,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “The summer promotions aim to help our customers continue their successful momentum in the air and cabin air filter categories.”

To help generate consumer interest and drive sales, Purolator is providing participating retail and repair shops with complete point-of-sale kits. The kits include cover letters explaining the program, rebate tear pads and in-store/in-shop promotional materials, such as posters, window clings and shelf-talkers.

Products must be purchased or installed by Aug. 31 to qualify for the savings, but customers have until Sept. 30 to redeem the rebate. For complete information or to download the program rebate form, visit pureoil.com/rebates or contact a Purolator sales representative.