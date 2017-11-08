News/Purolator
Purolator Introduces 76 New Part Numbers

Purolator, a manufacturer of automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, has announced the introduction of 76 new part numbers to the Purolator, PurolatorONE and PurolatorTECH product lines. The new part numbers include 21 oil, 39 air and 16 cabin air filters, with a focus on covering both new and late-model applications.

“Purolator’s continuing commitment to new product introductions and development is reiterated in this new number announcement,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “This introduction significantly increases our product offering coverage for both the retail and commercial channels.”

The new part numbers fit a wide variety of vehicles, including many 2017-’18 models such as the Honda Civic, GMC Acadia, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Sonata, to name a few. For more information on Purolator and its new product introductions, visit pureoil.com.

