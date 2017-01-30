News
ago

Purolator Introduces 10 New Part Numbers To Premium Oil Filter Line

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

WAI Expands Wiper Motor Product Coverage

GM, Honda Establish Joint Venture Operation

New Omnicraft Brand To Sell Parts For All Vehicle Brands At Ford Dealerships

As Gas Price Begin To Rise, Federated Brings Back 'Free Fuel Fridays'

Fel-Pro Brand Unveils Exclusive High-Temperature Alloy Turbocharger Gaskets For Racing Engines

Timing Chain Wear: Why Oil Quality Matters

VIDEO: The Worst Spark Plug Jobs (Part 1)

U.S. Diesel Car Market Regained Momentum In 2nd Half Of 2016

Finding The Cause Of Battery Drain In A Chevrolet Impala

Streamlight Unveils Enhanced Website With Responsive Design, Improved Navigation

Purolator, a manufacturer of innovative automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, has announced the introduction of 10 new part numbers to its premium oil filter line, PurolatorBOSS. Extending coverage to reach 25 million passenger vehicles on the road today, the new part numbers include five spin-on and five cartridge oil filters.

“2016 was a tremendous year of growth for Purolator,” said Kevin O’Dowd, global director of product and brand marketing for the automotive aftermarket for MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “Now, with the announcement of 10 new part numbers to the PurolatorBOSS line, we have significantly extended our coverage of the passenger vehicle market with an extended-mileage filter solution that offers maximum engine protection.”

The new part numbers fit popular models such as the Subaru Outback, Toyota Camry, Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota 4Runner. For more information on Purolator and its new product introductions, visit pureoil.com.

Show Full Article