Purolator Introduces 10 New Part Numbers To Premium Oil Filter Line

Purolator, a manufacturer of innovative automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, has announced the introduction of 10 new part numbers to its premium oil filter line, PurolatorBOSS. Extending coverage to reach 25 million passenger vehicles on the road today, the new part numbers include five spin-on and five cartridge oil filters.

“2016 was a tremendous year of growth for Purolator,” said Kevin O’Dowd, global director of product and brand marketing for the automotive aftermarket for MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “Now, with the announcement of 10 new part numbers to the PurolatorBOSS line, we have significantly extended our coverage of the passenger vehicle market with an extended-mileage filter solution that offers maximum engine protection.”

The new part numbers fit popular models such as the Subaru Outback, Toyota Camry, Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota 4Runner. For more information on Purolator and its new product introductions, visit pureoil.com.